Watch the Trailer for “Bugonia,” New Oddball Yorgos Lanthimos Film Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up for a fourth film.

The second one, “Poor Things,” was a hit and earned Emma (now Emily) an Oscar. It was wild fun.

The next one, “Kinds of Kindness,” came and went.

Bot “Bugonia” looks pretty good. Jesse Plemons co-stars in what looks like a kidnapping comedy set at the “Parasite” house.

“Bugonia” will be released in October.