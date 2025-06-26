Watch the Trailer for “Bugonia,” New Oddball Yorgos Lanthimos Film Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Support independent journalism, free from the trades and other publications that are part of the tinsel town machine.
Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up for a fourth film.
The second one, “Poor Things,” was a hit and earned Emma (now Emily) an Oscar. It was wild fun.
The next one, “Kinds of Kindness,” came and went.
Bot “Bugonia” looks pretty good. Jesse Plemons co-stars in what looks like a kidnapping comedy set at the “Parasite” house.
“Bugonia” will be released in October.
