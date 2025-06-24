Jake Tapper Biden Bashing Book “Original Sin” Drops Below 150 on Amazon Best Seller List, Total Sales Well Below 100K

That’s a wrap for Jake Tapper’s “Original Sin.”

The Biden bashing book has sold a total of 86,982 copies – well below 100,000 and not enough to stay afloat on the best seller lists, according to NPD Book Scan.

On Amazon, “Original Sin” is down to number 187 and will likely fall off the top 200 by the end of the week.

The book was promoted heavily on CNN with non stop shilling. Every show talked about it endlessly.

Tapper — whose ratings, like all of CNN pre-the Israel Iran War, fell precipitously — continues to go after Biden. He’s largely ignored any mistakes made by Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Tapper did a video podcast with former NBC correspondent Chuck Todd, where they questioned Biden’s family values — sad because Biden lost his wife and daughter in a car accident, his son to cancer, married again only once and is admired as a family man.

Trump, however, has been married three times, judged to be guilty of sexual harassment by a jury and owes his victim $83 million, and slept with a sex worker while his third wife was pregnant — then paid her off and covered it up.

Tapper (and Alex Thompson) will never be able to pay back their advance. The publisher can’t be happy that the book is the most reviled of 2025.