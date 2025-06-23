Monday, June 23, 2025
Donate
MediaPolitics

Trump Rants, Calls Anderson Cooper ‘Allison Cooper’ in Homophobic Slur, Rails Once Against NBC Comcast

By Roger Friedman

Share

This has become quite tiresome.

In a new rant this afternoon, overgrown child Donald Trump went on the attack against the media, especially NBC Comcast.

He labeled CNN’s Anderson Cooper as “Allison” because he’s gay. He made up some other stupid schoolyard names for ABC’s Jonathan Karl. Each of them are the best of the best, which frightens Trump. He knows they see right through him.

And this is the man with the nuclear codes, dropping bombs willy nilly, trying to bring us to the edge of World War III. Did you vote for him? How proud you must be.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com