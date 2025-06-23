Trump Rants, Calls Anderson Cooper ‘Allison Cooper’ in Homophobic Slur, Rails Once Against NBC Comcast

This has become quite tiresome.

In a new rant this afternoon, overgrown child Donald Trump went on the attack against the media, especially NBC Comcast.

He labeled CNN’s Anderson Cooper as “Allison” because he’s gay. He made up some other stupid schoolyard names for ABC’s Jonathan Karl. Each of them are the best of the best, which frightens Trump. He knows they see right through him.

And this is the man with the nuclear codes, dropping bombs willy nilly, trying to bring us to the edge of World War III. Did you vote for him? How proud you must be.