Worried that Elon Musk isn’t finished with us?

He’s threatening to use his AI program, Grok, to rewrite history his way, and erase thousands of years of facts.

He says on X (Twitter): “We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors.

Then retrain on that.

Far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.”

Got that? That’s the real horror of Artificial Intelligence. Under Musk, everything we’ve come to know as factual history could disappear and replaced by his own take on civilization: no more slavery, racism, Holocaust, apartheid.

Still driving a Tesla? Give some genuine intelligence to what Musk is threatening. He’s telling us explicitly what’s coming. Don’t ignore it.