Ed Sheeran’s Secret Ingredients on “F1” Song “Drive” Pointed to the Oscars: John Mayer on Guitar, Dave Grohl on Drums

It takes a village to get a hit these days.

“Drive” is the song from the Brad Pitt movie, “F1,” coming to theaters this Thursday.

“Drive” is from Ed Sheeran, who’s brought a long a couple of superstars to help him out.

The song is co-written by John Mayer, who also plays guitar. And Dave Grohl of the Foo Foo Fighters is on drums. Prolific producer Blake Slatkin is behind the board.

Apple and Warner Bros. will certainly try to get an Oscar nomination for “Drive,” which has a more propulsive sound for Sheeran than his well known numbers. Imagine the three of them performing on the Oscars together! That is, if the Academy brings back songs to the show.