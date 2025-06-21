Box Office: “The Materialists” Immaterial 66% Down from Last Week, “28 Years Later” Starts with $14 Million

The box office was off and running for “28 Years Later.”

With Thursday previews, the Danny Boyle horror sequel brought in $14 million through Friday.

What will happen next should be really interesting. Advance reviews on Rotten Tomatoes brought those audiences in with a 90% rating.

But audiences may not be so keen once they’ve seen the film. The audience rating is only 66%. The Cinemascore is B.

The weekend will be a roller coaster.

Meantime, A24’s “The Materialists” may be immaterial. Last night’s take was down 63% from last Friday. Tomorrow’s headline may include “dematerializing,” but it’s also demoralizing. What if A24 hasn’t been able to hypnotize their audiences?

Disney’s “Elio” starts with $9 million, pretty low for a Disney animated film. Obviously it’s not named for the great upper East Side restaurant Elio’s on Second Avenue. If this keeps up the producers won’t be able to eat there!