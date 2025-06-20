Friday, June 20, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel Exits for Summer Vacation: Jelly Roll — a Trumper — One of the 8 Fill Ins Including Anthony Anderson

By Roger Friedman

Jimmy Kimmel says goodbye tonight for the summer.

The talk show always takes the warm months off, which is too bad considering he would be needed as Trump continues his path of destruction. Will there still be a country in the fall?

Among Kimmel’s fill ins over the summer is Jelly Roll. The hit country pop singer doesn’t seem that articulate or bright, but maybe that’s what ABC wants. Jelly Roll is also considered a Trumper, having met the president elect last December. Very odd.

Other fill ins will be Anthony Anderson, who’s so good at this, plus Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani.

Diego Luna is an inspired choice. His guests next week will include Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Tiffany Haddish, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta, with musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Good Charlotte.

Have a good summer, Jimmy! Again, let’s hope ICE doesn’t deport your live audiences.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

