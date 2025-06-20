Jimmy Kimmel Exits for Summer Vacation: Jelly Roll — a Trumper — One of the 8 Fill Ins Including Anthony Anderson

Jimmy Kimmel says goodbye tonight for the summer.

The talk show always takes the warm months off, which is too bad considering he would be needed as Trump continues his path of destruction. Will there still be a country in the fall?

Among Kimmel’s fill ins over the summer is Jelly Roll. The hit country pop singer doesn’t seem that articulate or bright, but maybe that’s what ABC wants. Jelly Roll is also considered a Trumper, having met the president elect last December. Very odd.

Other fill ins will be Anthony Anderson, who’s so good at this, plus Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani.

Diego Luna is an inspired choice. His guests next week will include Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Tiffany Haddish, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta, with musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Good Charlotte.

Have a good summer, Jimmy! Again, let’s hope ICE doesn’t deport your live audiences.