Rebel Wilson Comedy “Bride Hard” Draws a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes: “A tedious use of 105 minutes,”Unfunny”

It doesn’t sound good for “Bride Hard.”

Rebel Wilson stars in yet another wedding movie like “Bridesmaids.” Her co-stars are the talented Anna Chlumsky and Anna Camp. Even Justin Hartley from TV’s “Tracker” is in it.

And yet. “Bride Hard” — which opens tonight and only has 12 reviews — is at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Simon West, a very bad director, was in charge. Believe it or not, 25% is not his lowest ranking. He’s had a couple of movies at ZERO, and a few under 25.

The reviewer for Collider wrote: “As a whole, West’s uninspired and, quite frankly, unfunny bridal romp isn’t the June wedding you’d hope to attend in even the bleakest of days.”



“Bride Hard” even had a premiere last night in New York. I luckily dodged that bullet.

PS Most light comedies are good at 90 minutes. This one runs 1 minutes more, which must insufferable.