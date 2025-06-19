Thursday, June 19, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMovies

John Travolta Squanders Career with At Least 18 Films Since 2010 Straight to Video, All Viciously Panned by Critics

By Roger Friedman

Share

Why is John Travolta’s career such an utter wreck? It’s like a garbage scow trawling the seas looking to pick up pond scum.

You may not know it but Travolta — once a movie star — released q movie back on March 14th. It was called “High Rollers,” and it was directed by Hollywood outsider Randall Emmett.

It was like the real “Bowfinger.”

Gina Gershon and Lukas Haas co-star along with singer Quavo.

There are only 7 reviews which aren’t enough for Rotten Tomatoes to actually give it a score. It’s unclear if “High Rollers” played in a theater also Saban Releasing is the distributor of record.

Travolta’s last movie “Cash Out,” was also directed by Emmett, and received a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes The word is they’ve already made a sequel. “Cash Out” also did not register in theaters.

The former “Pulp Fiction” star, now 71, has made about 18 films since 2010 including the huge disaster, “Gotti,” in 2018. None of them have made money in theaters and no one’s ever heard of them. Some have no reviews, some have ratings like Zero. His last actual hit was appearing in “Hairspray” in 2007.

I suppose the question about all this wasted time and energy is: Why? Why bother? Does it have something to do with making money for Scientology? Maybe but Tom Cruise seems to make big budget films that a lot of people see and he’s the celebrity poobah of the same religious cult.

Travolta is represented not by CAA, WME, UTA or any of the big name agencies. On the imdb.com his contact is listed as Artists First, and there only three other clients mentioned including Gershon.

As for “High Rollers,” the 7 reviews are not encouraging. Leslie Felperin, writing in The Guardian, the only legit reviewer, wrote: “A heart-slowing work of staggering stupidity and charmlessness, ineptly made and quite frankly dull except when its flaws become so egregious you can’t help but guffaw.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com