John Travolta Squanders Career with At Least 18 Films Since 2010 Straight to Video, All Viciously Panned by Critics

Why is John Travolta’s career such an utter wreck? It’s like a garbage scow trawling the seas looking to pick up pond scum.

You may not know it but Travolta — once a movie star — released q movie back on March 14th. It was called “High Rollers,” and it was directed by Hollywood outsider Randall Emmett.

It was like the real “Bowfinger.”

Gina Gershon and Lukas Haas co-star along with singer Quavo.

There are only 7 reviews which aren’t enough for Rotten Tomatoes to actually give it a score. It’s unclear if “High Rollers” played in a theater also Saban Releasing is the distributor of record.

Travolta’s last movie “Cash Out,” was also directed by Emmett, and received a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes The word is they’ve already made a sequel. “Cash Out” also did not register in theaters.

The former “Pulp Fiction” star, now 71, has made about 18 films since 2010 including the huge disaster, “Gotti,” in 2018. None of them have made money in theaters and no one’s ever heard of them. Some have no reviews, some have ratings like Zero. His last actual hit was appearing in “Hairspray” in 2007.

I suppose the question about all this wasted time and energy is: Why? Why bother? Does it have something to do with making money for Scientology? Maybe but Tom Cruise seems to make big budget films that a lot of people see and he’s the celebrity poobah of the same religious cult.

Travolta is represented not by CAA, WME, UTA or any of the big name agencies. On the imdb.com his contact is listed as Artists First, and there only three other clients mentioned including Gershon.

As for “High Rollers,” the 7 reviews are not encouraging. Leslie Felperin, writing in The Guardian, the only legit reviewer, wrote: “A heart-slowing work of staggering stupidity and charmlessness, ineptly made and quite frankly dull except when its flaws become so egregious you can’t help but guffaw.”