Oh the Horror! “28 Years Later” from Oscar Winner Danny Boyle Looks Like a Hit with 95% Rotten Tomatoes Reviews

By Roger Friedman

And then there are movies people want to see.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland have reunited for “28 Years Later” and critics are eating it up.

Opening tomorrow night, “28 Years Later” — the sequel to “28 Days Later” — looks like it will be big.

On Rotten Tomatoes the critics score is a stunning 95%.

The AP says: “an unusually soulful coming-of-age movie considering the number of spinal cords that get ripped right out of bodies.”

Time Out: “Boyle reinvents the zombie movie as a bloody pop-art installation.”

Not everyone is in agreement. There are three or four ”rotten” reviews, and some “fresh” that are mixed. But for the most part, “28 Years Later” should be a hit this weekend.

Boyle is the beloved, award winning director “Slumdog Millionaire,” as well as “127 Hours,” “Yesterday,” “Trainspotting,”

Jodie Comer, potential new James Bond Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O’Connell star in this one.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

