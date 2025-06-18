Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Kathryn Bigelow, of “Hurt Locker” Fame, New Netflix Film Title and Cast Revealed, and Date of Release

By Roger Friedman

Kathryn Bigelow directed the Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker,” the movie that established a lot of careers including Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie.

She’s back this October with “A House of Dynamite,” starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. Kaitlyn Dever and Renee Elise Goldberry are also featured.

Netflix releases on October 24th, preceded by a theatrical release of some kind. Noah Oppenheim wrote the script which is described thusly: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the
United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and
how to respond.”

No trailer yet, but we’ll put this at the top of our list. Bigelow also directed the excellent “Zero Dark Thirty” and one of my faves, “Blue Steel.”

