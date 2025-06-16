Blunt Bieber: Pop Star Posts Showing Off $100K Gold Watch, Holding a Joint, Texts Dumping Friend Over Not Respecting “Trauma”

If you follow Justin Bieber on Instagram, it’s alarming.

The 31 year old former pop star, now married to a wealthy woman, hasn’t done anything productive in years, except for fathering a child.

He blathers on and on about his problems, and fights with paparazzi. He walks around holding his pants up from the crotch as if he’s in pain from a urinary tract infection.

TMZ says he’s broke, personally. But somehow he’s obtained a diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet watch that cost around $100,000 — maybe more. It was his Father’s Day gift, either from wife Hailey, or to himself.

He posted several pictures of it on his wrist, including one in which he’s holding a blunt. That’s a joint. Not James Blunt. Justin Blunt.

A lot of the pictures on his Instagram are of Justin in closeup stoned out of his gourd.

He’s also posted a text exchange with a friend he’s dumped. The friend, whom he calls a “pussy,” didn’t respect his “trauma.”

Money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness. In this case, it sure hasn’t. Are we heading for a disaster here? Or will someone on the inside intervene and help this kid?

For a second it looked like he might have been making music. He took his bro’s to a secluded spot in Canada or Iceland and there was some evidence of a studio. But all they did was post pictures of themselves goofing around and getting high.

Justin is also obsessed with designed slippers. He’s posted a lot of pictures of them under a brand he calls Skylark. Does the world need more slippers? From Justin Bieber?