Don’t Make Her Over: Dionne Warwick Making a Surprise Appearance at the Apollo Theater June 27th

Dionne Warwick is coming to the Apollo Theater.

In 10 days!

“Don’t Make Me Over: Dionne Warwick in Her Own Words” is a surprise booking at the Apollo set for June 27th.

Tickets just went on sale at the Apollo website.

How lucky are we? Dionne, a very youthful, 84, is a Living Legend, and we haven’t seen her in New York a long time. I’ve had the chance to hear her at private events, and she is better than ever. Amazing! Her voice has actually gotten less husky and more silky in her later years. When she sings “Heartbreaker” it’s pure gold! And let’s not forget her parade of hits like “Walk on By,” “Always Something There to Remind Me,” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

The show is said to be a combination of live performance of songs, and talking about her life and career.

Viva Dionne! See you there!