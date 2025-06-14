Saturday, June 14, 2025
Box Office: A24’s “The Materialists” Gets a B- Cinemascore, 71% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes: Can It Survive?

By Roger Friedman

A24 is one of the best branded film companies ever.

Indeed, their branding has been so effective that they managed to get an Oscar for Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a movie no one in the Academy liked.

But can their unique marketing overcome audience apathy?

Their new release, “The Materialists,” has debuted with a $5.1 million opening including previews. Critics love it. But there’s a hitch.

Despite a strong cast — Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans — “The Materialists” has earned a B minus Cinemascore. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating is just 71%. Clearly, people who saw it didn’t like it when asked upon exit.

Going, audiences were probably coming based on director Celine Song. Her “Past Lives” was wonderful, a true indie hit, charming as ever. “Past Lives” got an Oscar nomination and many others, as well. It was one of those left field hits no one could predict.

But “The Materialists” may be immaterial. Box office experts will be watching receipts tonight and tomorrow to see if A24 can overcome poor word of mouth from regular people.

PS Pedro Pascal is also in “The Phoenician Scheme,” another indie doing lackluster business at the box office right now. “Phoenician” dropped 67% Friday night from a week ago.

Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

