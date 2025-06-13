Exclusive: Miley Cyrus “Something Beautiful” 2nd Week Sales Numbers So Bad Fell off Top 50

UPDATED It’s not clear who showed up last night for the one night only screening of Miley Cyrus’s “Something Beautiful.”

Trafalgar Releasing has not reported box office numbers.

It couldn’t heve been good. The album, “Something Beautiful” has turned into something awful for Miley.

In its second week, “Something Beautiful” has sunk to number 25 on iTunes and 21 on amazon. Total sales are only 77,000 according to Luminate.

All the singles from the album have disappeared, too. That includes songs that should have been hits like “More to Love,” and “Easy Lover.”

But things are even worse. The album does not appear at all on the HitsDailyDouble.com Top 50. The magazine had a projection of 12k with 4k of those CDs and downloads, down 85% from the first week. Projected streams were 9.7 million, down from 21 million last week. But it wasn’t published because Columbia didn’t confirm.

Columbia did confirm 44,274 for Addison Rae, so we know they’re at leave alive.

It’s not like “Something Beautiful” is a bad album. There’s just been a total miscommunication in the marketing.

What happened? Miley squandered her incredible success from the song, “Flowers.” Like Katy Perry, she either insulated herself from reality or just has poor management. Her mother is her manager, which may explain a lot.

What a shame. She coulda been a contendah. Her YouTube release of singing “More to Lost” just with a piano is pure gold.

Miley has also said she doesn’t want to big tours anymore. I guess she’s made good investments from past work. Because without hit records, her income would be touring. She and Dolly Parton should do a limited tour — “sit downs” in four or five cities. They’d sell out like crazy!

