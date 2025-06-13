HBO’s “The Gilded Age” Gets A Season 3 Splashy Premiere with Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, More

HBO put on the dog last night, as they used to say before PETA.

For season 3 of “The Gilded Age,” the cabler took over Cipriani 25 Broadway and filled it with exotic flowers and delicious food.

This was a sold out screening at the Tribeca Film Festival of Episode 1, and a Q&A with creator Julian Fellowes and the cast moderated by a sock-less Frank Di Lella of Spectrum One.

On stage: Cynthia Nixon — looking the most glamorous I’ve ever seen her, Christine Baranski (always glamorous), Carrie Coon (Beautiful and very funny), Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson, and Morgan Spector wearing a Lanvin top Liberace would have adored.

Spector’s famous actress wife Rebecca Hall was in the audience with their very cute 7 year old daughter. So was co-star Kristine Nielsen, taking a night off from Broadway’s “Smash.” (“Gilded” fans would never know from her straight laced German cook in the show how hilarious she is on stage.) And when the remaining cast and crew were asked to stand up, the enormous number of them got thundering ovations.

Also in the audience: the great S. Epatha Merkerson from “Chicago Med” and previously “Law & Order” for hundreds of seasons. She’s able to be home in New York for a bit during the “Med” hiatus, and loving it. Just the sight of Epatha (Ep-AY-tha) on endless reruns on TV is a comfort. A great, underrated actress.

I predict this is the breakthrough season for “The Gilded Age.” Unlike “Downton Abbey,” “Gilded Age” is full of humor and laughs juxtaposed with the drama of New York society in 1883. The production value has also increased with a richer color palette that will resonate on the small screen.

Fellowes, who’s sidelined in a wheelchair right now with back issues, was erudite and full of fun. We laughed because all anyone asks him or the cast — just as with “Downton Abbey” — “What will happen next?”

(At the Q&A, Carrie Coon almost blurted something out, but Fellowes reprimanded her before she could reveal anything.)

“This is all they ask!” he cried with mock exasperation, and shook his head. When I told him there are at least two more seasons left in this sparkling production he said: “I agree. We’re finally at the point where there’s less exposition. Everyone knows the characters, has favorites, and they’re rooting for them.”

I’ve seen the whole season, and I can tell you that Baranski and Nixon are like US Tennis pros as their characters struggle for domestic dominance in their mansion. They reminded me of Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton in “Downton.” Nothing better!

We sure are.