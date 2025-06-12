Thursday, June 12, 2025
Exclusive: Jake Tapper Biden Bashing Book “Original Sin” Crashes, Sells Just 8,500 Copies in Third Week

By Roger Friedman

CNN has wasted a lot of time on Jake Tapper’s book.

“Original Sin” sold just 8,500 copies in its third week. That’s about half of what it sold the prior week.

Total sales come to 79,645 according to NPD Book Scan. On amazon, the corrupt account of Joe Biden’s time in office has fallen to number 42. It should be out of the top 100 by next week (amazon moves slowly).

Tapper and co author Alex Thompson constructed a hypothesis that Biden was a dottering old fool who couldn’t run the White House. They put him a wheelchair and suggested he couldn’t remember names. Of course, at the same time, Biden was giving cogent off the cuff remarks, interviews, and riding his bicycle. The book was fiction.

And still CNN pushed it on every segment for over two weeks, over and over. They co-opted other news personalities to debate it and promote it. But the real world rejected it. Even Jimmy Kimmel canceled a whole show just to dump Tapper from an interview.

Karma is a bitch. The publisher must be steaming.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

