Sad News: Brian Wilson, Beloved Founder of the Beach Boys, Dies at 81, American Icon, Five Star Composer, Singer

It’s a very sad day in pop and rock & roll.

Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson has died at age 81. He suffered from neurocognative disorder akin to dementia.

With his brothers and cousin Brian formed The Beach Boys in 1961 and went on to overwhelming international success. Their records and Brian’s songs are literally the American soundtrack, from “California Girls” to “Good Vibrations” to “God Only Knows” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?”

Wilson’s life was a roller coaster of fame and success that led to struggles with drugs and mental illness. He spent years in the “wilderness” when he came under the spell of Dr. Eugene Landy, a Svengali who nearly cost him his life.

Brian was eventually saved by his family and his second wife, Melinda, who died last year. Among his children are Carnie and Wendy, who make up two thirds of the group Wilson Phillips.

I was lucky to meet and talk with Brian many times. When he published his first memoir in 1991, written with Todd Gold, the publisher held a small book party. Brian played the piano and sang his songs for the first time up close. It’s a memory I will always cherish. He also performed and toured constantly in the last 20 years, and played the Rainforest Foundation show with Sting and Trudie Styler at Carnegie Hall.

There will be plenty obits today and evaluations of Brian’s work. But just listen to those songs, like “Surf’s Up,” another masterpiece. Even the arranging on something like “I Can Feel Music” is complex and masterful. Watch all the Beach Boys records go to the charts this afternoon.

The music will live forever. Viva Brian Wilson. He’s finally out of pain, and reunited with brothers Carl and Dennis. God bless.