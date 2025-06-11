RIP Actor Chris Robinson, 86, The Last of the Famous “General Hospital” Foursome That Brought the Show Back to Life

Actor Chris Robinson has died at age 86.

For 7 or 8 years he played the adulterous hero Dr. Rick Webber on “General Hospital.” He’s the last of four actors who brought the show back to life in the late 70s including the recently passed Denise Alexander, Leslie Charleson, and Stuart Damon.

These four were written into a story about two couples with Robinson and Charleson’s characters having an open affair. It was a big scandal in fictional Port Charles, and a huge hit on TV at a time when there were three networks and a dozen soap operas.

Robinson had a long acting career with many credits including an episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour in which he plays a young hooligan terrorizing Inger Stevens at her beach house.

After “General Hospital,” Robinson had another soap run on “Another World.”

Along with his 70s prime time appearances, he was also a director of both tv and film including episodes of classic dramas like Baretta, Cannon, and Barnaby Jones.

While on the show, Chris launched the careers of John Stamos, Rick Springfield, and Richard Dean Anderson. He was also the original Vick’s TV commercials spokesman who famously coined the phrase “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”

Condolences to all.