Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Donate
Television

RIP Actor Chris Robinson, 86, The Last of the Famous “General Hospital” Foursome That Brought the Show Back to Life

By Roger Friedman

Share

Actor Chris Robinson has died at age 86.

For 7 or 8 years he played the adulterous hero Dr. Rick Webber on “General Hospital.” He’s the last of four actors who brought the show back to life in the late 70s including the recently passed Denise Alexander, Leslie Charleson, and Stuart Damon.

These four were written into a story about two couples with Robinson and Charleson’s characters having an open affair. It was a big scandal in fictional Port Charles, and a huge hit on TV at a time when there were three networks and a dozen soap operas.

Robinson had a long acting career with many credits including an episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour in which he plays a young hooligan terrorizing Inger Stevens at her beach house.

After “General Hospital,” Robinson had another soap run on “Another World.”

Along with his 70s prime time appearances, he was also a director of both tv and film including episodes of classic dramas like Baretta, Cannon, and Barnaby Jones.

While on the show, Chris launched the careers of John Stamos, Rick Springfield, and Richard Dean Anderson. He was also the original Vick’s TV commercials spokesman who famously coined the phrase “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”

Condolences to all.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com