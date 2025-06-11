Thursday, June 12, 2025
Donate
PoliticsTheater

Kennedy Center “Les Miz” Debacle: Boos for Trump, Drag Queens, Empty Seats, $2 Mil Donors Mixed with Guests in Jeans, Missing Cast

By Roger Friedman

Share

Wednesday night’s Kennedy Center showing of “Les Miserables” was quite the scene.

While high rolling Trump donors were taking their seats, so were a lot of other less well dress — or more flamboyantly dressed — audience members.

Drag queens invaded the theater before Trump, Melania, and the Vances arrived. There are picture and videos galore.

Then came the public. People who had purchased tickets before Trump announced this was a fundraiser were all over the place, say my spies. They wore jeans. Some had anti-Trump T shirts. Because they’d bought tickets earlier, they sat cheek by jowl with formally dressed patrons who’d paid steep fees.

When the lights went down, I’m told, roughly 100 people were ushered down from the balcony to the empty seats in the orchestra. They made a lot of noise because the show had already started.

A source told me they’d been given free tickets. Another source reported that tickets were being handed out to fill the auditorium.

The only members of Congress spotted were Ted Cruz and Gym Jordan. The latter has likely never seen a Broadway musical.

As for the cast of “Les Miz,” understudies were used but not specially credited. The playbill included no mention of them. But I’m told about 10 main cast members each took an official day off.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com