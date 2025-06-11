Kennedy Center “Les Miz” Debacle: Boos for Trump, Drag Queens, Empty Seats, $2 Mil Donors Mixed with Guests in Jeans, Missing Cast

Wednesday night’s Kennedy Center showing of “Les Miserables” was quite the scene.

While high rolling Trump donors were taking their seats, so were a lot of other less well dress — or more flamboyantly dressed — audience members.

Drag queens invaded the theater before Trump, Melania, and the Vances arrived. There are picture and videos galore.

Then came the public. People who had purchased tickets before Trump announced this was a fundraiser were all over the place, say my spies. They wore jeans. Some had anti-Trump T shirts. Because they’d bought tickets earlier, they sat cheek by jowl with formally dressed patrons who’d paid steep fees.

When the lights went down, I’m told, roughly 100 people were ushered down from the balcony to the empty seats in the orchestra. They made a lot of noise because the show had already started.

A source told me they’d been given free tickets. Another source reported that tickets were being handed out to fill the auditorium.

The only members of Congress spotted were Ted Cruz and Gym Jordan. The latter has likely never seen a Broadway musical.

As for the cast of “Les Miz,” understudies were used but not specially credited. The playbill included no mention of them. But I’m told about 10 main cast members each took an official day off.

When you can't change your Kennedy Center tickets cause Trump turned it into a fundraiser for his fascist friends, you make a statement out of it. pic.twitter.com/n4ZlzmhVp1 — Jason Tufele Carl Johnson (@jasontcjohnson) June 11, 2025

Donald Trump getting booed at the Kennedy Center made my night. pic.twitter.com/YxvgNlLq0x — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 12, 2025