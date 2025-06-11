Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Exclusive: Don’t Expect $40 Mil Melania Trump Documentary from Amazon Until January, Will Definitely Skip Awards Season

By Roger Friedman

You may have heard that Melania Trump is getting her own documentary.

Amazon has paid the Trumps $40 million so Brett Ratner, of “Rush Hour” and “Tower Heist” fame, can put together what will undoubtedly be a work of fiction.

When the documentary was announced, it was said that it would be released this fall. Indeed, Ratner has been filming since last November, mostly in Palm Beach since Melania spends almost no time in Washington or the White House.

Now sources say Amazon has decided to hold off a release until at least January 2026. “There will be no Oscar campaign,” I’m told, which makes sense since the possibility of “Melania” making even the Academy long list is funnier than any comedian could invent.

Of course, avoiding awards season will lessen the chances of mockery. And there will be plenty.

According to New York Magazine and Puck, Elon Musk — now at odds with Trump — is a major character in the film. It’s unclear what we’ll see of Barron, or if his voice will be heard for the first time. It’s unlikely that the actual facts of Melania’s immigration to the US will be discussed.

