Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Donate
Music

Hip Hop Star Doechii Bravely Denounces Trump from BET Awards Stage, The Only Star to Address Los Angeles Violence

By Roger Friedman

Share

Newish hip hop star Doechii won just more than just an award last night.

On the BET Awards, 26 year old Doechii was the only artist to speak out against Donald Trump and about the violence in Los Angeles.

Doechii’s eloquent and brave statement got rousing applause from the audience in the Microsoft Theater. As she said, this was going on “just outside the building” — literally just a few blocks away a protest was going on that included ICE and unidentified men in masks with machine guns causing “fear and chaos.”

Listen to this speech. Doechii — real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon — should be carried high on shoulders this morning. We need more artists to speak up in such a cogent manner.

This is what she was referring to, happening simultaneously a few blocks away:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com