Hip Hop Star Doechii Bravely Denounces Trump from BET Awards Stage, The Only Star to Address Los Angeles Violence

Newish hip hop star Doechii won just more than just an award last night.

On the BET Awards, 26 year old Doechii was the only artist to speak out against Donald Trump and about the violence in Los Angeles.

Doechii’s eloquent and brave statement got rousing applause from the audience in the Microsoft Theater. As she said, this was going on “just outside the building” — literally just a few blocks away a protest was going on that included ICE and unidentified men in masks with machine guns causing “fear and chaos.”

Listen to this speech. Doechii — real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon — should be carried high on shoulders this morning. We need more artists to speak up in such a cogent manner.

This is what she was referring to, happening simultaneously a few blocks away: