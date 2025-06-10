Broadway: “Smash,” the Musical Made from a Failed TV Show, Will Close June 22nd After Receiving No Love from Tony Awards

“Smash,” the musical based on a failed TV show, is done.

The Musical will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre.

It’s certainly sad for everyone involved. But “Smash” had no Tony nominations and wasn’t even allowed a showcase on the Tony show.

Last week, “Smash” played to 66% capacity at the Imperial. Once it failed to get love from the Tonys on May 1st, the writing was on the wall.

“Smash” won’t be alone soon. Threats of closure linger at “Boop,” “The Last Five Years,” and a couple of other shows. Summer is rough, and it’s expensive to keep shows going that have no real following.

“Smash” featured a lot of really talented Broadway veterans. But no one really knew why it existed. The TV series was a flop. So why would people come see it for $250 a head? I still don’t get that.

RIP. New shows start arriving in August. That’s Broadway.