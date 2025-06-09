“Les Miserables” Touring Cast in Press Blackout as Wednesday Kennedy Center Opening with Trump Looms

In two days, the touring cast of “Les Miserables” has a crushing decision.

Will all or some of them perform in the musical’s opening night at the Kennedy Center?

That’s the night Donald Trump is hosting his $2 million a ticket fundraiser. It’s still unclear who gets the money — the theater or Trump himself?

Last month it was widely reported that at least half the cast said they refused to perform for Trump and his cronies.

Since then, the producer — Bond Theatrical — has put the cast into a press blackout. They’re not allowed to speak to anyone, on or off the record, without imperiling their careers.

Wednesday will bring a showdown as programs are handed out. Will they stuffed with little white papers announcing under studies for the evening? Will the actors who do perform actually take pictures with Trump and JD Vance?

Considering “Les Miserables” is about a revolution, the opening night should be memorable.

