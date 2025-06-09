Monday, June 9, 2025
“Harry Potter” TV Series Adds 9 More Cast Members Including Johnny Flynn, Bel Powley, and Bertie Carvel

By Roger Friedman

The “Harry Potter” TV series is ramping up.

Nine new cast members have been announced including Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Flynn, Carvel, and and Powley are fairly well known at this point.

You can them to a long list already announced including John Lithgow and Janet McTeer.

The new take on “Harry Potter” is being filmed for HBO as a miniseries. There’s also the play on Broadway, with Tom Felton returning to play the adult version of his Draco Malfoy. What’s left? A musical, of course, and animated series. Don’t worry, they’re all coming one day!

