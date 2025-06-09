Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Backstreet Boys Vanish from iTunes Chart Again, Mariah Carey Single Drops as Manipulation Can’t Be Sustained

By Roger Friedman

On Saturday I told you that two odd things were happening on the iTunes charts.

The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 album, “Millennium,” had reappeared at number 2. Three singles from it were suddenly in the top 20.

At the same time the new Mariah Carey record, “Dangerous,” hit number 1 even though it had no promotion and wasn’t very good.

I told you someone was gaming iTunes.

Well, the party is over. As of tonight, “Millennium” has dropped to number 32. All the singles have left the chart.

At the same time, Mariah’s single is down to 7 and should be well below that later this week. The video is up to 720K views. By comparison, Sabrina Carpenter’s new video, “Manchild,” released at the same time, is at 14 million.

The air has gone out of the balloon. There’s only so much fraud involved that can last beyond a couple of days.

And so it goes, as Mariah’s lambs are led to slaughter, so to speak.

