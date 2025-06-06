“General Hospital” Revives Seriously Dead Character as “Nashville” Star Jonathan Jackson Wraps Failed 10 Month Comeback

This is funny stuff.

“General Hospital” is bringing back actress Kelly Thiebaud, maybe as Dr. Britt Westbourne.

Only thing is, Britt is dead. Really, seriously dead. She died on camera, poisoned by a serial killer who killed her with a hook. (I don’t understand that at all.) She also suffered from Huntington’s Disease although I guess that was the least of her problems.

“General Hospital” has always been a place for reanimation. Characters you swore bought the farm come right back to life when the actors need health insurance.

The great soap satire, “SoapDish,” put it well when the fictional soap’s head writer complained she was unable to write for Kevin Kline’s considered-dead character. “I can’t write for a man without a head!” she cried.



At the same time, the soap says goodbye to Jonathan Jackson, who reprised his old, Emmy winning role as Lucky for 10 months. The show never wrote for him, and he eventually got lost in the mix.

“GH” actually increased week over week numbers May 26-30 as they fight to increase ratings. They’ve been on fire the last two weeks, so maybe the numbers will increase soon.

Meantime, two “GH” actors have disappeared from the show without explanation– Kin Shriner, who’s played Scotty Baldwin since Jimmy Carter was president, and Taj Bellow. They’ve just vanished, I’m told.