Trump Media Stock for Social Media Site Dropped 8% When Fight With Musk Broke Out

By Roger Friedman

Elon Musk’s stock at Tesla dropped 14% today.

But Musk wasn’t the only one affected by the war that broke out between him and Donald Trump.

Trump’s Trump Media stock that handles his Truth Social site took a nose dive as well.

Trump Media fell off a cliff at 3:32pm, dropping 8%.

The war, which is taking place on Musk’s X Twitter and Trump’s Truth Social, will be bruising. By the end of the day, Musk was retweeting impeachment for Trump, threatening to release secrets about the Epstein file, and removing his space craft that flies to the US Space Station.

What will happen next? Chaos, the brand theme of Donald Trump’s last five months in office. Tomorrow will be more fun than we deserve.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

