Trump Media Stock for Social Media Site Dropped 8% When Fight With Musk Broke Out

Elon Musk’s stock at Tesla dropped 14% today.

But Musk wasn’t the only one affected by the war that broke out between him and Donald Trump.

Trump’s Trump Media stock that handles his Truth Social site took a nose dive as well.

Trump Media fell off a cliff at 3:32pm, dropping 8%.

The war, which is taking place on Musk’s X Twitter and Trump’s Truth Social, will be bruising. By the end of the day, Musk was retweeting impeachment for Trump, threatening to release secrets about the Epstein file, and removing his space craft that flies to the US Space Station.

What will happen next? Chaos, the brand theme of Donald Trump’s last five months in office. Tomorrow will be more fun than we deserve.