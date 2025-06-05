Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single, “Manchild,” For Some Reason Samples Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes”

I like Sabrina Carpenter’s new single, “Manchild.”

But for some reason, the Jack Antonoff produced single interpolates or samples the Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes.”

Why? I don’t know. I mean, good for Michael McDonald if they paid him. But what’s the point? As soon as you hear the opening staccato piano, you know the song.

It doesn’t make any sense. Couldn’t they think of another underpinning? “Manchild” could have been a much better single. “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” were so original and spot on.

Let’s hope her all whole album coming up doesn’t indulge more in this nonsense.