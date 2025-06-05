BOOK BUST: Jake Tapper Biden Bash Drops 67% in Second Week as Viewers and Readers Reject It

No one wants Jake Tapper’s Biden bashing book.

“Original Sin” — written with Alex Thompson — dropped 67% in sales for its second week. Sales were just 17k, down from 53,000.

This is despite non stop shilling on CNN by Tapper and associates. It didn’t work. CNN viewers just didn’t care or believe the skewed reporting in the book.

Meantime Tapper’s ratings on CNN have dropped precipitously. Last night, The Lead averaged 450,000 viewers and was walloped, as usual, by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber.

“Original Sin” has dropped to 11 on the amazon best seller list after 2 weeks at number 4.

Despite the poor sales, the book remains at Number 1 for a second week on the New York Times list, which is pretty suspect. The number 1 book sold only 17,000 copies?