Thursday, June 5, 2025
Donate
BooksBusinessPoliticsTelevision

BOOK BUST: Jake Tapper Biden Bash Drops 67% in Second Week as Viewers and Readers Reject It

By Roger Friedman

Share

No one wants Jake Tapper’s Biden bashing book.

“Original Sin” — written with Alex Thompson — dropped 67% in sales for its second week. Sales were just 17k, down from 53,000.

This is despite non stop shilling on CNN by Tapper and associates. It didn’t work. CNN viewers just didn’t care or believe the skewed reporting in the book.

Meantime Tapper’s ratings on CNN have dropped precipitously. Last night, The Lead averaged 450,000 viewers and was walloped, as usual, by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber.

“Original Sin” has dropped to 11 on the amazon best seller list after 2 weeks at number 4.
Despite the poor sales, the book remains at Number 1 for a second week on the New York Times list, which is pretty suspect. The number 1 book sold only 17,000 copies?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com