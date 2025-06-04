Mariah Carey Previews New Single “Dangerous,” Tries Again for a Non-Christmas Radio and Chart Hit

Mariah Carey is back.

She’s looking for a non Christmas hit on the radio and charts. Will she find it?

Mariah’s whole career revolves around her holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She hasn’t had a real hit in 20 years.

Today she previews “Dangerous” on social media. The single and video drop tomorrow night.

The video looks like it was filmed in and around a car. One fan pointed out that about 15 Carey videos have autos as themes.

From the clip, “Dangerous” sounds good. It also sounds like it was made in 2005 for “THe Emancipation of Mimi.” Why doesn’t she try something new? Cover classics. Or at least make some songs that sound like “All I Want.”

It’s nearly impossible for legacy artists to crack the charts or the radio these days. Mariah better get on TV and sing this thing LIVE, no fooling around.

And we’re off to the races. Her 16th album is coming soon, too.