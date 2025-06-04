Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Mariah Carey Previews New Single “Dangerous,” Tries Again for a Non-Christmas Radio and Chart Hit

By Roger Friedman

Mariah Carey is back.

She’s looking for a non Christmas hit on the radio and charts. Will she find it?

Mariah’s whole career revolves around her holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She hasn’t had a real hit in 20 years.

Today she previews “Dangerous” on social media. The single and video drop tomorrow night.

The video looks like it was filmed in and around a car. One fan pointed out that about 15 Carey videos have autos as themes.

From the clip, “Dangerous” sounds good. It also sounds like it was made in 2005 for “THe Emancipation of Mimi.” Why doesn’t she try something new? Cover classics. Or at least make some songs that sound like “All I Want.”

It’s nearly impossible for legacy artists to crack the charts or the radio these days. Mariah better get on TV and sing this thing LIVE, no fooling around.

And we’re off to the races. Her 16th album is coming soon, too.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

