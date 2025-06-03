Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Sunday’s Tony Awards Will Be Bill & Ted’s New Adventure with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Among A List Presenters

By Roger Friedman

Bill and Ted have been to outer space, but never to the Tony Awards.

Until now.

This Sunday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will among the A list presenters on CBS for the annual Tony Awards at 8pm. (There’s a pre-show free on Pluto TV from 6:40pm to 8 o’clock). They’re going to be on Broadway this fall in “Waiting for Godot,” which will be an adventure in itself!

Cynthia Erivo, aka Elphaba, is the host — which means the opening number should be insane. (Is Ariana Grande surprising us? Hmmmm.) Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is the show’s announcer.

Who else is on the show? Are you ready?

Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson.

The Tony’s will feature live performances from all the nominated shows this year including “Maybe Happy Ending,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Gypsy,” “Operation Mincemeat,” etc.

But the real buzz is about the original cast of “Hamilton” reuniting for a 10th anniversary performance.

Bill and Ted won’t know what hit them!

