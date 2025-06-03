Miley Cyrus Looking at Sales Disaster with New “Something Beautiful” Album As “Flowers” Success Squandered

Two years ago, Miley Cyrus had the biggest success of her life — and a lot of people’s — with the song, “Flowers.”

A monster hit, “Flowers” was on the charts for months. It won a Grammy Award. “Flowers” resurrected Miley’s recording career.

Somehow, now, that’s all been squandered. Her follow up album, “Something Beautiful,” is tanking since its release on Thursday. Projections are that will sell 48,000 copies through its first week. Of those only 28,000 are downloads or CDs. That means 20,000 people streamed it. Shocking.

It’s dead.

A lot of mistakes were made with “Something Beautiful.” First, Columbia for some reason issued three singles in a row, only to watch them all fizzle out. “End of the World,” “More to Lose,” and “Something Beautiful” should have all been hits — but spaced out, and only one released before the album dropped.

I won’t get into my disappointment over the mix and production on “More to Lose,” which drowned poor Miley out in its string grandiosity.

Also, they played up Miley giving private concerts at the Chateau Marmont for “hand selected” fans and celebs. WTH? The whole thing came off as elitist and exclusive, not relatable. Where was a morning show outdoor park concert? Hitting the talk shows with the songs?

The worst part of this is that “Something Beautiful” comes with an expensive film that gets a one day only release on June 12th. This has “Hurry Up Tomorrow” written all over it — a vanity project that will vanish on sight. (Remember– JLo did this with her last album, what I now call The Greatest Waste of Money Never Sold.)

Poor Miley. She was soclose to having another hit. It’s a shame because the songs are good. But no one thought through how they’d be presented. They were just dumped. And now the album will be lucky to sell 100,000 copies.