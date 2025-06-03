Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-Trump Speech in Manchester Is a Hit on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube (660,000 Views So Far)

Bruce Springsteen caused an uproar a couple of weeks ago when he opened his tour in Manchester, England.

He spoke out against Donald Trump, calling his administration “corrupt” and “treasonous.”

Trump responded by saying Springsteen was a “dried up prune.”

But the Boss release a four song EP containing the speech. Two weeks later, “Land of Hope of Dreams” is a hit

On YouTube, just the video with the speech and title song has had a whopping 660,000 views.

On Spotify, each of the tracks has had over 100,000 streams — a lot for a political speech by a 73 year old singer.

At iTunes, the EP has stayed in the top 20 for two weeks, starting at number 3. It’s sold at least 6,000 copies (all the numbers aren’t in). It’s number 18 right now, ahead of albums by Lady Gaga, Benson Boone, and Shaboozey. Bruce’s total sales for 2025 are up by 23%.

Trump thought Springsteen’s astute take down of him would hurt the singer’s career. But far from it. Fans have taken to it like crazy. And the more times it’s played, the more it will sink in.