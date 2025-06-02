Where Is Steven Spielberg? New Film Set to Recapture Excitement of “ET,” “Close Encounters” Planned for 2026

While there’s chaos around us, where is Steven Spielberg?

The Oscar winning giant of a director has gone quiet the last year or so after delivering his autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans.”

But Spielberg is not sitting at home reading his old notices.

He’s been creating a new film, tentatively called “The Dish,” and set for 2026.

A sci film, “The Dish” is set to recapture the vast drama and emotional impact of Spielberg’s films like “ET” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Spielberg has an all star cast with Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domino, and two accomplished nepo babies — Wyatt Russell, son Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell; and Eve Hewson, daughter of U2’s Bono.

At one point, Spielberg was filming day and night in Cape May, NJ during the offseason. The film was listed “Non-View” on call sheets

“[Spielberg] wrote the story for this new thing that we’re about to start shooting,” screenwriter David Koepp said in an interview this past winter.

Spielberg has always been prescient with his sci-fi films. Right now, “Minority Report,” about a new kind of fascism in crime fighting, looks like it was predicting our present.

“The Dish” has a tentative release date for May 2026 as the key Memorial Day blockbuster.

