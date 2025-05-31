Saturday, May 31, 2025
“Stranger Things” Season 5 Date Announcement Coming As Broadway Show Picks Up Steam at Box Office After Early Struggle

By Roger Friedman

We’ll finally learn when “Stranger Things” season 5 drops on Netflix tonight.

At 8pm, while the Yankees and the Knicks are each in huge games, Netflix will air a live special called Tudum featuring all their stars and Lady Gaga.

It’s presumed that the “Stranger Things” announcement will come since three cast members are featured on social media promoting the event.

These are the “kids” from “Stranger Things” who are now in their 20s. Time flies!

Meantime, the “Stranger Things” Broadway show improved its box office last week. The show grossed a million dollars for the first time in a month.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” hasn’t been a runaway hit, and has just 1 big Tony nomination. It should attract customers during the summer, and maybe the anticipation of Season 5 will gin up business.

Come back later for the TV announcement.

