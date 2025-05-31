Saturday, May 31, 2025
Netflix Wild Tudum Special: Lady Gaga “Tuesday” Performance, “Stranger Things” Return Date, “Frankenstein” Heads to Oscars (Videos)

By Roger Friedman

Netflix’s two hour Tudum special was wild.

“Stranger Things” final season will commence on November 26th, hit a peak on Christmas Day and end on January 1, 2026.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” looks like a big Oscar movie. I hope they let it have a theatrical release.

Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man,” or Knives Out 3, also looks like a hit.

Did I mention Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in “RIP”?

“Tuesday” is coming back and Lady Gaga is in it. She just performed live an amazing performance singing “Zombie Boy” and “Abracadabra” in a staging for all time. Netflix had to have paid her a million dollars! Extraordinary.

The whole Tudum special took the place of an ‘upfront’ in New York. It was slickly produced, a total winner. It could be the first upfront to get an Emmy nomination.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

