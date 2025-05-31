Netflix Wild Tudum Special: Lady Gaga “Tuesday” Performance, “Stranger Things” Return Date, “Frankenstein” Heads to Oscars (Videos)

Netflix’s two hour Tudum special was wild.

“Stranger Things” final season will commence on November 26th, hit a peak on Christmas Day and end on January 1, 2026.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” looks like a big Oscar movie. I hope they let it have a theatrical release.

Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man,” or Knives Out 3, also looks like a hit.

Did I mention Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in “RIP”?

“Tuesday” is coming back and Lady Gaga is in it. She just performed live an amazing performance singing “Zombie Boy” and “Abracadabra” in a staging for all time. Netflix had to have paid her a million dollars! Extraordinary.

The whole Tudum special took the place of an ‘upfront’ in New York. It was slickly produced, a total winner. It could be the first upfront to get an Emmy nomination.