Elon Responds to New York Times Investigation: “I am NOT Taking Drugs” But Doesn’t Explain Why He Always Looks Zoned Out

Elon Musk is fighting back against the New York Times.

The Times says in a well researched piece that the Tesla SpaceX founder has been out of his gourd for some time on drugs.

The Times has the goods. It sure looks like Musk is high a lot of the time. He’s constantly zoning out during press conferences. He swings and sways, his neck can’t support his head. He’s like a living bobblehead doll. If the Times is right, that means Musk might have been stoned when he destroyed thousands of lives by dismissing a huge part of the government including USAID.

What a legacy!

But Musk says it’s not true. He X’d this afternoon: “The 3 years of random drug testing was just because of one semi-puff during a Joe Rogan podcast! Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off. ”

He adds:

“I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”

We’re lucky he’s left the government. But he’s also offered no explanation for his black eye (other than his toddler hitting him by accident). There’s also a lot of chatter about Musk hiring Stephen Miller’s wife to come work with him. None of it is good. But Miller is so unsympathetic a character, no one really cares if something tawdry is going on.