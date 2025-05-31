Saturday, May 31, 2025
Elon Responds to New York Times Investigation: “I am NOT Taking Drugs” But Doesn’t Explain Why He Always Looks Zoned Out

By Roger Friedman

Elon Musk is fighting back against the New York Times.

The Times says in a well researched piece that the Tesla SpaceX founder has been out of his gourd for some time on drugs.

The Times has the goods. It sure looks like Musk is high a lot of the time. He’s constantly zoning out during press conferences. He swings and sways, his neck can’t support his head. He’s like a living bobblehead doll. If the Times is right, that means Musk might have been stoned when he destroyed thousands of lives by dismissing a huge part of the government including USAID.

What a legacy!

But Musk says it’s not true. He X’d this afternoon: “The 3 years of random drug testing was just because of one semi-puff during a Joe Rogan podcast! Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off. ”

He adds:

“I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”

We’re lucky he’s left the government. But he’s also offered no explanation for his black eye (other than his toddler hitting him by accident). There’s also a lot of chatter about Musk hiring Stephen Miller’s wife to come work with him. None of it is good. But Miller is so unsympathetic a character, no one really cares if something tawdry is going on.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

