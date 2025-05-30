Friday, May 30, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” Has a Week of Daily Declines, Still Not at $100 Million After a Week

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” opened to previews a week ago last night.

The Tom Cruise epic three hour adventure film cost $400 million, at least. It’s still not reached $100 million.

Each day this week, “Final Reckoning’ has had declines at the box office. Even mid week, when most films get a boost, “FR” was down.

It should cross $100 million today, Friday. But the weekend will show if “FR” is going to go beyond $150 million.

Worldwide, the total is $218 million so far. Very popular in Japan, South Korea, the UK. Still not released in China.

Will Paramount be on the hook for Cruise’s wild spending?

Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com