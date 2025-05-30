“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” Has a Week of Daily Declines, Still Not at $100 Million After a Week

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” opened to previews a week ago last night.

The Tom Cruise epic three hour adventure film cost $400 million, at least. It’s still not reached $100 million.

Each day this week, “Final Reckoning’ has had declines at the box office. Even mid week, when most films get a boost, “FR” was down.

It should cross $100 million today, Friday. But the weekend will show if “FR” is going to go beyond $150 million.

Worldwide, the total is $218 million so far. Very popular in Japan, South Korea, the UK. Still not released in China.

Will Paramount be on the hook for Cruise’s wild spending?

Stay tuned…