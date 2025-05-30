Miley Cyrus May Have Gotten it Right with Slow Funk 80s Sounding “Easy Lover,” 4th Single from New Album

Miley Cyrus was almost out of luck with her new album, “Something Beautiful.”

Before it was released tonight, Miley struck out three times with “End of the World,” “More to Love,” and the title track. They all went nowhere fast.

It didn’t make sense. They were all good songs even if the production on “More to Lose” was a mess.

Tonight she released a new video for “Easy Lover.” It’s more funky than the usual Miley Cyrus song, with a backbeat from the early 80s that sounds like she’s going to launch into Carly Simon’s “You Belong to Me” with Michael McDonald.

This is not the same “Easy Lover” as Phil Collins and Philip Bailey took to number 1 in the 80s.

But this may be an easy hit, dance-able and catchy with a good hook. The video is PG sexy, which won’t hurt. It’s interesting that the only people not credited on the YouTube video are the writers. Did someone write this song?