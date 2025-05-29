Swag Alert: Watch Patton Oswalt Unbox Apple TV’s Emmy Gifts Worth At Least $700 for Seth Rogen’s “The Studio”

The Swag Season is here.

This is the time when the TV companies send out expensive gifts to promote their shows for Emmy nominations.

On social media, the affable Patton Oswalt offered us a look into what Apple TV is using to persuade Academy members to vote for Seth Rogen’s hot show, “The Studio,” a satire about Hollywood.

Patton’s video is almost self-parody on the part of Apple. You could see Rogen sending something like this to movie academy voters for one of their fictitious movies.

The very expensive box — labeled “Old School Hollywood Buffet” — includes two Apple mini pod speakers, two pairs of pajamas, a ceramic popcorn bowl (that can be used for anything), plus several other goodies, as well as a script from the show.

What? No AirPods? No Macbook?

The mini speakers retail for $299. But of course, Apple TV probably got them for a deep discount. The PJ’s, unless they’re made of polyester, have to be $50 apiece at a minimum. The ceramic popcorn sifter also looks from similar pictures online to be around $50. The Momofuko Tingly Salt retails for $12.

Oswalt notes that box itself is so nice “Martin Scorcese must have designed it.” In fact, the box looks like one that might house an iMac or some other sleekly designed Apple product.

So what else is Apple doing for Emmy voters? They have a bunch of other shows including “Shrinking” and “Severance.” If you see more of this, please pass along to showbiz411@gmail.com.