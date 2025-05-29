Thursday, May 29, 2025
Donate
BusinessTelevision

Swag Alert: Watch Patton Oswalt Unbox Apple TV’s Emmy Gifts Worth At Least $700 for Seth Rogen’s “The Studio”

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Swag Season is here.

This is the time when the TV companies send out expensive gifts to promote their shows for Emmy nominations.

On social media, the affable Patton Oswalt offered us a look into what Apple TV is using to persuade Academy members to vote for Seth Rogen’s hot show, “The Studio,” a satire about Hollywood.

Patton’s video is almost self-parody on the part of Apple. You could see Rogen sending something like this to movie academy voters for one of their fictitious movies.

The very expensive box — labeled “Old School Hollywood Buffet” — includes two Apple mini pod speakers, two pairs of pajamas, a ceramic popcorn bowl (that can be used for anything), plus several other goodies, as well as a script from the show.

What? No AirPods? No Macbook?

The mini speakers retail for $299. But of course, Apple TV probably got them for a deep discount. The PJ’s, unless they’re made of polyester, have to be $50 apiece at a minimum. The ceramic popcorn sifter also looks from similar pictures online to be around $50. The Momofuko Tingly Salt retails for $12.

Oswalt notes that box itself is so nice “Martin Scorcese must have designed it.” In fact, the box looks like one that might house an iMac or some other sleekly designed Apple product.

So what else is Apple doing for Emmy voters? They have a bunch of other shows including “Shrinking” and “Severance.” If you see more of this, please pass along to showbiz411@gmail.com.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com