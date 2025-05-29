Ratings: “The Last of Us” Numbers Actually Dropped in Season 2 Finale to 680,000 — But Maybe More on Streaming

The one number you can’t trust from TV is streaming.

Those ratings are not released publicly, and who knows how they’re derived? Shows watched on phones, laptops, through tin foil hats.

This goes for HBO, Netflix, Apple, etc.

This week, HBO said the season 2 finale of “The Last of Us” had 3.7 million viewers “across all platforms.”

But the actual number on HBO’s regular channel was not that high. The total was 680,000 — down 20,000 from the previous week.

That means the show fell by 250,000 from the premiere to the finale.

“The Last of Us” made some real errors this season. They killed off the show’s hero, Joel, played by Pedro Pascal. They put the relationship between Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Isabel Merced’s Dina on the front burner. The show became dark — not just in theme, but in lighting. It was hard to see!

Producers say they’re following the video game plot that is the foundation of the series. But that’s been a huge mistake. If “MASH” had done that, the series would have been over in 2 seasons. The Korean War didn’t go on for 11 seasons. If Pascal insisted on leaving, they should have written in a substitute. Ellie is lovely but not a lead character.

Let’s hope the powers that be have learned a lesson. Next season needs a jolt, or “The Last of Us” won’t make it to a fourth season.