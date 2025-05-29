Pope Leo Plans to Upstage Trump Military Parade with Gigantic Chicago Mass at White Sox Stadium, Video Appearance

You know we love Pope Leo.

He’s planning to upstage Donald Trump on his birthday and the day of his military parade in Washington.

The Pope is virtually hosting a huge mass at Chicago’s Rate Park, hone of the White Sox, on June 14th in the afternoon.

The Pope will appear live from the Vatican via video screens.

Trump is planning to spend $100 million later that day with his absurd display of power, a la Adolf Hitler.

The celebration will also include a Mass, music, a film, and in-person testimonials about Pope Leo XIV, a South Side native and lifelong White Sox fan.

Leo knows what he’s doing. His message of peace will certainly be read between the lines for digs at Trump’s militaristic endeavor. The mass will probably get better or more coverage than the parade, and he knows it.

Brooks Boyer, the White Sox executive vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer, told MLB.com last week that the pope “has an open invite to throw out a first pitch” at any White Sox game.

Trump has not received such an invitation.

This should be fun.