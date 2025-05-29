Thursday, May 29, 2025
Donate
PoliticsReligion

Pope Leo Plans to Upstage Trump Military Parade with Gigantic Chicago Mass at White Sox Stadium, Video Appearance

By Roger Friedman

Share

You know we love Pope Leo.

He’s planning to upstage Donald Trump on his birthday and the day of his military parade in Washington.

The Pope is virtually hosting a huge mass at Chicago’s Rate Park, hone of the White Sox, on June 14th in the afternoon.

The Pope will appear live from the Vatican via video screens.

Trump is planning to spend $100 million later that day with his absurd display of power, a la Adolf Hitler.

The celebration will also include a Mass, music, a film, and in-person testimonials about Pope Leo XIV, a South Side native and lifelong White Sox fan.

Leo knows what he’s doing. His message of peace will certainly be read between the lines for digs at Trump’s militaristic endeavor. The mass will probably get better or more coverage than the parade, and he knows it.

Brooks Boyer, the White Sox executive vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer, told MLB.com last week that the pope “has an open invite to throw out a first pitch” at any White Sox game.

Trump has not received such an invitation.

This should be fun.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com