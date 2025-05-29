Thursday, May 29, 2025
Bruce Springsteen’s Beautiful New Song, “Adelita,” Will Irk Trump: Collaborator is Professor of DEI (Listen)

By Roger Friedman

Bruce Springsteen has just dropped an absolutely beautiful track called “Adelita.”

It’s sure to set Donald Trump off again.

Listed as “non-lyric author” on the Mexican-tinged ballad is Maria Herrera Sobek. Her bio says she’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer at UCLA Santa Barbara. That’s DEI, Trump’s obsession. He hates it because it stands for equality.

Sobek is a highly respected academic anx musician, the kind of person who would scare Trump to death.

“Adelita” is from the big “Tracks II” box set coming on June 27th. Bruce has already released a couple of tracks but this one is my favorite so far, and could easily be a radio hit. He should play it live. Stunning.

