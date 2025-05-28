Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Donate
Politics

Right Wing Country Singer John Rich Calls Sen. Lindsay Graham “They/Them” on Trump’s Social Media Page

By Roger Friedman

Share

Is it any wonder Truth Social stock has dropped to $23?

Right wing country singer John Rich has now used the social media platform to call Senator Lindsay Graham “they/them.”

He says Graham is the “Bud Light of Republican senators.” Then he adds “Treat they/them as such.”

The attempt at a gay slur is posted just to Trump’s site. On Twitter, Rich is careful to call Graham “him.”

 

Rich used to be part of the group Big & Rich. He’s since gone on to become a virulent conservative and a huge Trumper.

Meantime, Trump Media stock has fallen off a cliff in the last 24 hours as the Trump family announced a $2.5 billion investment in crypto. The current price is $22.62. The stock has fallen 12.5% in the last month. 

Trump Media stock holders are being left in the dust. 

Poor Lindsay Graham. So loyal to Trump. Must be a sadist.

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com