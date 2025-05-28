Right Wing Country Singer John Rich Calls Sen. Lindsay Graham “They/Them” on Trump’s Social Media Page

Is it any wonder Truth Social stock has dropped to $23?

Right wing country singer John Rich has now used the social media platform to call Senator Lindsay Graham “they/them.”

He says Graham is the “Bud Light of Republican senators.” Then he adds “Treat they/them as such.”

The attempt at a gay slur is posted just to Trump’s site. On Twitter, Rich is careful to call Graham “him.”

Rich used to be part of the group Big & Rich. He’s since gone on to become a virulent conservative and a huge Trumper.

Meantime, Trump Media stock has fallen off a cliff in the last 24 hours as the Trump family announced a $2.5 billion investment in crypto. The current price is $22.62. The stock has fallen 12.5% in the last month.

Trump Media stock holders are being left in the dust.

Poor Lindsay Graham. So loyal to Trump. Must be a sadist.