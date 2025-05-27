UPDATE Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Single Sold Very Few Copies, Not Enough to Leave Her Thriving Talk Show

I keep seeing reports about Kelly Clarkson and her talk show.

Her staff is worried that she’s going to leave them behind and return to being a pop star.

Someone should tell her it’s a bad idea.

Clarkson released a single a month ago called “Where Have You Been?”

In the end, no one cared. Or everyone knew where she’d been. The single sold 20,000 copies including 8,000 downloads. The rest was from streaming. It just never took off.

Clarkson has her own label with distribution deal at Atlantic Records. That gets Atlantic off the hook for most of the work. Kelly’s coming with a new album next month, but if the songs are as dreary as “Where Have You Been?” it’s not going to fly. At least with the talk show, she has a forum