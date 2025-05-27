Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Rock & Roll Superstar Rick Derringer Dies at 77, Famous for “Hang on Sloopy” and “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo”

By Roger Friedman

Sad to say famed guitarist Rick Derringer has died at age 77.

Rick was famous for the song, “Hang On Sloopy” when his band was called The McCoys in the mid 60s.

He struck gold again in the mid 70s as a solo artist with a monster hit, “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo.”

Around the same time, Rick had a total Renaissance, playing with the Edgar Winter Group on their huge hits, “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.” His credits include dozens of other albums and singles you can look up in Wikipedia.

I knew Rick a little bit. For many years he was married to Liz Derringer, a PR maven and popular New York celebrity herself. They were a hot rock couple of the 70s.

Condolences to Liz and Rick’s entire family. He was a star.

