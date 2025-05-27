Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Donate
Television

Cast Set for “Harry Potter” HBO Series Has Big Shoes to Fill with Harry, Ron, Hermione Named

By Roger Friedman

Share

There’s a new Harry Potter trio.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout are your new Hermione, Harry, and Ron for the HBO series based on the original books by JK Rowling (who everyone hates now) and the movies.

Two acting greats — John Lithgow, Janet McTeer — plysy Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse have already been cast as the Hogwarts adults.

The producers of the series say: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

A whole new generation of “Harry Potter” fans will have access to the stories that made the books and movies so popular. After all, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are a little long in the tooth to reprise their roles!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com