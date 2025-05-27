Cast Set for “Harry Potter” HBO Series Has Big Shoes to Fill with Harry, Ron, Hermione Named

There’s a new Harry Potter trio.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout are your new Hermione, Harry, and Ron for the HBO series based on the original books by JK Rowling (who everyone hates now) and the movies.

Two acting greats — John Lithgow, Janet McTeer — plysy Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse have already been cast as the Hogwarts adults.

The producers of the series say: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

A whole new generation of “Harry Potter” fans will have access to the stories that made the books and movies so popular. After all, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are a little long in the tooth to reprise their roles!