Monday, May 26, 2025
“Lilo,” “Mission” Combine for $260 Mil Memorial Weekend, Higher and Lower than Expected

By Roger Friedman

The four day Memorial Day weekend — really a five day weekend counting Thursday — brought surprises.

“Lilo & Stitch” over performed like crazy. Disney racked up $183 million domestically. With international, $304 million. And no Marvel characters!

It’s been 23 years since the original film. I guess people were waiting very patiently.

The total is a lot higher than expected.

“Mission Impossible Final Reckoning” has a total of $77.5 million if the numbers hold up. Today marks a 25% drop from Sunday, which is not good. Maybe word of mouth is not working since every day has seen a decline.

The trades are celebrating that “Final Reckoning” did better than “Dead Reckoning.” But the latter was really a bust, so the bar is low. For $100 million in publicity, international premieres, Cannes, etc, the movie should have made $100 million on its first weekend.

The two films together made $260 million in the US. Add the three Warner Bros movies — “Minecraft,” “Sinners,” “Final Destination” — and there’s another $60 mil from Friday to Monday.

The worst showing was “Hurry Up Tomorrow” from the Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye. Still hasn’t cracked $5 million. Per theater average is $96. They must be die hard fans. “HUT” lost 500 theaters between weeks 1 and 2. Expect another severe cut for this Thursday.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

