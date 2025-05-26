“Lilo,” “Mission” Combine for $260 Mil Memorial Weekend, Higher and Lower than Expected

The four day Memorial Day weekend — really a five day weekend counting Thursday — brought surprises.

“Lilo & Stitch” over performed like crazy. Disney racked up $183 million domestically. With international, $304 million. And no Marvel characters!

It’s been 23 years since the original film. I guess people were waiting very patiently.

The total is a lot higher than expected.

“Mission Impossible Final Reckoning” has a total of $77.5 million if the numbers hold up. Today marks a 25% drop from Sunday, which is not good. Maybe word of mouth is not working since every day has seen a decline.

The trades are celebrating that “Final Reckoning” did better than “Dead Reckoning.” But the latter was really a bust, so the bar is low. For $100 million in publicity, international premieres, Cannes, etc, the movie should have made $100 million on its first weekend.

The two films together made $260 million in the US. Add the three Warner Bros movies — “Minecraft,” “Sinners,” “Final Destination” — and there’s another $60 mil from Friday to Monday.

The worst showing was “Hurry Up Tomorrow” from the Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye. Still hasn’t cracked $5 million. Per theater average is $96. They must be die hard fans. “HUT” lost 500 theaters between weeks 1 and 2. Expect another severe cut for this Thursday.