“Mission Impossible” Scores $24 Mil Thurs-Fri, Looking at Low-ish $75 Mil Opening Weekend

Is the mission impossible?

“Final Reckoning” only made $16 mil on Friday night. Adding the $8 mil from previews, opening comes to $24.8 mil.

It’s good but not great.

Projections would put the holiday weekend at $72-$75 million, well below the hoped for $80-$85 million.

With $400 million at stake, international receipts will have to exceed expectations. Most of those numbers won’t come in until Monday/

For “Final Reckoning” to be booming, a $100 mil holiday would have been preferred. You’d think with a rainy weekend, audiences would be flocking in. Let’s give them a chance. The weekend is young.

“Final Reckoning” is being seriously outpaced by Disney’s kids movie, “Lilo & Stitch,” which has kicked up $55 mil in two days. They will crack $100 mil with no problem.

Stay tuned…